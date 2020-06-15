-
UK: Mourners mark Grenfell Tower fire’s third anniv.
Mourners assembled around the base of Grenfell Tower in Kensington, London on Sunday, to commemorate the victims of the deadly blaze on its third anniversary.
The mourners were filmed standing in front of the memorial that consisted of giant wreaths and handwritten messages.
As opposed to previous years, this year’s turnout seemed lower. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, many of the commemorations were being held online.
“There’s no justice so far for these people. All of the companies and the authorities in the public enquiry are effectively trying to get out of jail card. So, they are here to remind the world that the tower is still here; the 72 people died. There is still no justice, that’s why we’re here,” said councillor Pat Mason, leader of the Labour opposition group at the Kensington and Chelsea London Borough Council.
A total of 72 people lost their lives in the fire at the 24-storey Grenfell Tower on the Lancaster West Estate on June 14, 2017.
