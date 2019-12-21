-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
UK: MPs approve first stage of PM Johnson’s Brexit legislation
PM wins initial approval for Brexit bill, paving the way for him to deliver Britain’s departure from EU by January 31.
The UK Parliament has voted overwhelmingly in favour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit Deal, paving the way for the UK to leave the EU by the end of next month.
A section on protecting workers’ rights has been removed, and parliament’s ability to scrutinise the next stage of talks has also been undermined.
Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from London.
