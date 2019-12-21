UK: MPs approve first stage of PM Johnson’s Brexit legislation

PM wins initial approval for Brexit bill, paving the way for him to deliver Britain’s departure from EU by January 31.

The UK Parliament has voted overwhelmingly in favour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit Deal, paving the way for the UK to leave the EU by the end of next month.

A section on protecting workers’ rights has been removed, and parliament’s ability to scrutinise the next stage of talks has also been undermined.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from London.

