UK: MPs approve first stage of PM Johnson’s Brexit legislation

Members of British Parliament have voted to give Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill a second reading, paving the way for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union on January 31.

Johnson cleared his first hurdle in the House of Commons on Friday, having won his Conservative Party a large parliamentary majority in the December 12 general election.

A majority of 124 MPs voted for a second reading – 358 for compared with 234 against.

Previous attempts to pass a Brexit deal had failed because of opposition in parliament.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from Westminster.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #UK #Brexit