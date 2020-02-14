-
UK: New cabinet holds first meeting after major reshuffle
Ministers in the UK’s newly assembled cabinet arrived at 10 Downing Street to attend their first meeting, in London on Friday, following Thursday’s reshuffle.
Johnson gathered his team one day after the dramatic resignation of Chancellor Sajid Javid on Thursday. Mr Javid rejected the prime minister’s order to fire his team of aides.
The new cabinet has seven women, which constitutes more than a quarter, and four ministers who have a BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) background.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has carried out his second cabinet reshuffle since becoming prime minister last July, and the first major shuffle since winning the last general elections in December.
Johnson wanted to treat the long awaited Brexit date as a chance to drive home an optimistic vision of the country’s future and promised the revival of the UK’s “power of independent thought and action.”
