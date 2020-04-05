UK: New morgue built near primary school in east London

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A new morgue was set up on a site that was formerly used for parking garbage trucks near a primary school in east London on Saturday.

Large white tents are being installed in the area to house bodies of COVID-19 victims.

As of Saturday morning, Britain has registered over 38000 of coronavirus infections in the country, with over 3600 deaths, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

