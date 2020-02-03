Share
0 0 0 0

UK: “No need” for trade agreement to involve following EU rules – Johnson

43 mins ago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: ITN

TO FOLLOW

Video ID: 20200203-028

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200203-028
Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly

Leave a Comment