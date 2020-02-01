-
UK officially leaves the EU
After three and a half years of drawn-out debate, delays and division – the United Kingdom has finally left the European Union.
The historic moment, ending 47 years of membership, was marked by both celebrations and protests.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now promising to bring the country together.
But he faces an uphill struggle as Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from London.
