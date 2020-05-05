UK overtakes Italy with largest death toll in Europe | Coronavirus Update

The number of people killed worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic has now passed 250,000. And fresh data shows that the UK has become Europe’s latest epicenter.

Figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics show the number of deaths there has moved past 32,000 — overtaking Italy. The country has been under lockdown since the end of March. Strict social distancing measures remain in place, and authorities are urging people to save lives by staying home. The UK now has the second highest coronavirus death toll in the world, behind the US.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #Britain