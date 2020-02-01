UK: Parliament Square celebrates departure into post-Brexit uncertainty

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The UK officially left the European Union on Friday night marking it with Parliament Square celebrations in London.

Footage shows the official moment the UK departed the EU at 23:00GMT. As Britain left the EU after the final countdown, there were cheers, but notably also some booing.

The UK joined the European Economic Community in 1973 and after 47 years it is the first member state to withdraw from the EU. The 11-month transition period began on Friday.

