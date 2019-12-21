UK passes Johnson’s EU withdrawal deal: How done is Brexit? | DW News

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Tories won last week’s snap election promising to get Brexit done. And now he has. His EU withdrawal deal passed Parliament’s House of Commons with room to spare, now that the Conservative Party has gotten rid of all of its Remainers. There’s still more to do before it becomes law, but Friday’s vote puts the UK on course to leave the EU on January 31st. The two sides will then have until the end of 2020 to strike a trade deal.

