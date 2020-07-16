UK payrolls shrink by 649,000 jobs in lockdown – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC

-
UK payrolls shrink by 649,000 jobs in lockdown
The number of workers on UK payrolls has fallen by 649,000 between March and June, official figures indicate.
It’s Thursday 16 July 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
