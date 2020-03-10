UK: Playing behind closed doors “wouldn’t be fair” on LFC says Atletico’s Simeone

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said ‘it wouldn’t be fair on Liverpool’ if their Champions League second leg was forced behind closed doors over fears of the coronavirus spreading, at a press conference at Anfield on Tuesday.

“You listen to rumours, it would change the scenario of the game, it would change playing without fans. I hope we play with fans there,” he said. “It wouldn’t be fair on Liverpool having played the first leg at home with fans. The Liverpool fans have huge importance for the team.”

“It’s an opportunity to play in an amazing stadium,” he continued. “They’ve enjoyed some historic results.”

Speaking of Alisson Becker, Liverpool’s undisputed number one who has been ruled out through injury, Simeone said the Reds have a capable replacement in Adrian.

Liverpool succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at Madrid and will need to overturn the deficit in order to make it to the quarter-finals of the competition, which they are currently reigning champions of.

