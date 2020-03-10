-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
UK: Playing behind closed doors “wouldn’t be fair” on LFC says Atletico’s Simeone
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said ‘it wouldn’t be fair on Liverpool’ if their Champions League second leg was forced behind closed doors over fears of the coronavirus spreading, at a press conference at Anfield on Tuesday.
“You listen to rumours, it would change the scenario of the game, it would change playing without fans. I hope we play with fans there,” he said. “It wouldn’t be fair on Liverpool having played the first leg at home with fans. The Liverpool fans have huge importance for the team.”
“It’s an opportunity to play in an amazing stadium,” he continued. “They’ve enjoyed some historic results.”
Speaking of Alisson Becker, Liverpool’s undisputed number one who has been ruled out through injury, Simeone said the Reds have a capable replacement in Adrian.
Liverpool succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at Madrid and will need to overturn the deficit in order to make it to the quarter-finals of the competition, which they are currently reigning champions of.
Video ID: 20200310-057
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200310-057
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly