UK PM Boris Johnson backs top aide after lockdown revelations

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed his chief adviser after it emerged that he allegedly breached lockdown restrictions.

Dominic Cummings travelled from London to northeast England at the end of March, while suffering from coronavirus symptoms.

The revelation has set off a storm of criticism, with many calling on Cummings to resign.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports from London, UK.

