UK PM Boris Johnson confirmed to be returning to work from April 27th

6 hours ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday, after having recovered from a case of coronavirus that sent him to intensive care for three nights in early April.

