UK PM Boris Johnson ‘in stable condition’ but spends second night in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent a second night in intensive care, where he’s being treated for COVID-19

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab – who is deputising for the prime minister – said Mr Johnson is in “stable condition” and breathing without a ventilator.

His hospitalisation is raising concerns about how the government is being run as Britain sees a sharp rise in COVID-19 fatalities and infections — with a new study suggesting it could be the worst-hit country in Europe — with up to 66 thousand deaths.

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN

More news: http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories

Follow us on our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#Coronavirus #covid19