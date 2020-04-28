-
UK PM Boris Johnson warns of risking second coronavirus wave
The British Government says the risk of a second spike in coronavirus infections means the lockdown will continue.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued the warning as he returned to work after being in intensive care.
In certain parts of Europe, movement restrictions are being eased as grumbling over the economic toll grows.
Italy has announced a phased reopening of its economy.
Al Jazeeraâ€™s Emma Hayward reports.
