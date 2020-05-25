-
Hong Kong: Thousands defy lockdown orders to protest China’s security law | DW News - 11 hours ago
-
UK PM Boris Johnson backs top aide after lockdown revelations - 11 hours ago
-
Netanyahu on trial: Israel’s first sitting prime minister to face criminal charges - 12 hours ago
-
Lockdown in Russia: Moscow continues with strict health measures as infections still on the rise - 12 hours ago
-
Financing a recovery: EU ‘frugal four’ at odds with Brussels over €500 billion rescue - 12 hours ago
-
Lockdown backlash: Protest show growing frustration against restrictions in Germany - 12 hours ago
-
Spain’s phased reopening: PM praises ‘formidable’ response as two-speed de-escalation begins - 12 hours ago
-
US beaches, parks full on Memorial Day weekend despite pandemic - 12 hours ago
-
Cemeteries overflow in Aden as COVID-19 deaths spike in Yemen - 13 hours ago
-
Macron government faces tough talks on French hospital revamp in wake of Covid-19 - 13 hours ago
UK PM defends top aide over lockdown breach, announces schools to partially reopen
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday he wouldn’t fire his chief aide for allegedly violating the national lockdown rules that he helped to create by driving the length of England to his parents’ house while he was infected with the coronavirus.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en