UK PM in intensive care, Europe virus cases slow
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to an intensive care unit inside a London hospital, 11 days after he initially tested positive for COVID-19.
Johnson at first said he had a relatively mild form of the disease, but on Sunday night was admitted to hospital as his condition was worsening.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been asked to deputise and will now take charge of the country’s coronavirus response.
Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from London.
