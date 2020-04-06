Share
UK PM Johnson admitted to hospital due to ‘persistent symptoms’ of coronavirus

52 mins ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday in what Downing Street said was a “precautionary step” because he was showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

