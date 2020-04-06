-
UK PM Johnson hospitalized +++ Japan to declare State of Emergency? | Coronavirus Update
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital 10 days after testing positive for the coronavirus. Johnson has been in self isolation but continues to have persistent symptoms, including a high temperature. He was taken to the hospital for tests, on the advice of his doctor. Downing Street says the admission is a precautionary measure and not an emergency.
In Japan, there’s been a surge in coronavirus cases with over 1,000 infections in Tokyo alone. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has so far resisted calls to declare a state of emergency. But Japanese media are now reporting that he is preparing to do so imminently. Local authorities are already urging residents to stay at home.
Other Coronavirus news:
– More than 1.2 Mmillion people have been infected with the virus worldwide, almost twice as many as just one week ago. 69,000 have died.
– Germany reported 3,677 new infections on Monday, the fourth straight drop in daily new cases.
– In South Korea, the number of daily new coronavirus infections has dropped below 50 for the first time since late Febuary.
