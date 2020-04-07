UK PM Johnson receives oxygen support in ICU but is not on ventilator

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent the night in intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. However, he ‘is not on ventilator’, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said.

