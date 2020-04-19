UK prime minister accused of slow response to pandemic

The government of the United Kingdom is defending itself against criticism that it has mishandled the coronavirus pandemic.

The death toll continues to rise rapidly as more than 16,000 people have died in hospitals.

And the Sunday Times newspaper points the finger directly at Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from central London.

