Johnson and Carrie Symonds are engaged and expecting a baby. She will be his third wife.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/29/uk-prime-minister-boris-johnson-and-his-partner-expecting-baby

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live