UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said to be ‘reacting well’ to treatment

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to be “responding to treatment” for Covid-19. Mr Johnson spent a third night at the St Thomas’s hospital in London for close monitoring.

The country is considering further lockdown measures after registering over 60 thousand confirmed cases. The numbers in the UK are rising rapidly and the country is still to a reach a peak in hospital admissions. In the last 24 hours alone, 938 people died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

