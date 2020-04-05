UK: Queen tells nation “we will succeed” against coronavirus in public address

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: ITN. News usage only, no repackaging, no archiving after June 30th

The Queen addressed the UK nation in a rare speech aimed at rallying the nation from Windsor Castle on Sunday night. In only the fifth time in her 68-year reign that the monarch has given such a speech, she spoke of the coronavirus outbreak being a “challenging time” but also of how “we will overcome it.”

The Queen described the extraordinary times we live in as “a time of disruption in the life of our country. A disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.” However, she went on to say that “together we are tackling this disease. And I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute then we will overcome it.”

Though the Queen addresses the nation every Christmas during the annual Queen’s speech, this was only the fifth time she had addressed the nation to mark a historic event. The previous four times that the Queen addressed the nation in this manner were during the first Gulf War in 1991, on the death of Princess Diana in 1997, on the death of her mother in 2002 and finally to mark her jubilee in 2012.

“While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations, across the globe, in a common endeavour,” she stated.

Closing on a message of hope, she told the nation that “using the great advances of science, and our instinctive compassion to heal, we will succeed, and that success will belong to every one of us.”

The Queen was addressing the nation while confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to soar, 5,903 new cases on Sunday brought the total to 47,806. 4,934 people have died nationwide since the outbreak began.

Mandatory credit: ITN

Video ID: 20200405-039

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200405-039

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly