-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
UK: Railway workers protest at Parliament to denounce rail strike ban plan
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
British railway workers gathered outside Parliament on Thursday to protest a plan to outlaw union strikes announced during the Queen’s Speech.
The demonstration was called by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) as the new legislation would mean minimum services would have to be provided during strikes by railway workers. Failure to abide would result in financial penalties.
Mike Hill, Labour Member of Parliament for Hartlepool said, “This government is all about attacking the rights of the workers. We must resist it and that’s why I’m happy to support the RMT in their demo today.”
The demonstration comes coincides with day 17 of a 27-day strike action by South Western Railway over the withdrawal of guards from trains. The strike is expected to finish on New Year’s Day.
Many of the protesters used the demonstration to express their concerns about Boris Johnson’s conservative government.
“Same old Tory prime minister that stands with establishment. Judges [who] brings in more anti-union legislation. That isn’t a prime minister for workers, that is the same old, same old Tory prime minister that stands for big business and the capitalist establishment. We need to unite together, to march together, to strike together against the Tory government. It’s up to us now, let’s fight together and let’s defeat them,” said one protester, Rob Williams.
Video ID: 20191219-085
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191219-085
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly