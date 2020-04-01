UK reports daily death toll of 563 in worst day of coronavirus crisis

Britain reported 563 daily coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the first time the national toll has exceeded 500, bringing the total fatalities to 2,352, according to official figures. FRANCE 24’s Chris Moore tells us more.

