-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
UK: Sajid Javid quits as chancellor in Boris Johnson re-shuffle
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Sajid Javid resigned as chancellor in UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit cabinet reshuffle in London on Thursday.
Footage shows Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel and David’s replacement Rishi Sunak arriving at 10 Downing Street.
It is believed that Javid was ‘ousted’ following tension between him and the prime minister’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan was promoted to International Development Secretary, Alok Sharma will be taking the role of Business Secretary and Oliver Dowden has been appointed as Culture Secretary.
Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith, Education minister Chris Skidmore, Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom and Housing Minister Esther McVey will all be departing their posts.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Chancellor of Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and Patel will stay in their positions.
Video ID: 20200213-032
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200213-032
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly