UK: Sajid Javid quits as chancellor in Boris Johnson re-shuffle

Sajid Javid resigned as chancellor in UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit cabinet reshuffle in London on Thursday.

Footage shows Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel and David’s replacement Rishi Sunak arriving at 10 Downing Street.

It is believed that Javid was ‘ousted’ following tension between him and the prime minister’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan was promoted to International Development Secretary, Alok Sharma will be taking the role of Business Secretary and Oliver Dowden has been appointed as Culture Secretary.

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith, Education minister Chris Skidmore, Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom and Housing Minister Esther McVey will all be departing their posts.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Chancellor of Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and Patel will stay in their positions.

