UK scientists warn against lifting lockdown too soon

Several senior scientific advisers to the United Kingdom government have spoken publicly to say it is too soon to lift the country’s lockdown.

That is even though the next stage to ease restrictions starts on Monday.

They say the decision is “political”.

Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports from London.

