-
UK: Severe flooding as Storm Ciara batters Wales
Large coastal areas have been evacuated due to severe flooding after Storm Ciara hit Wales, damaging infrastructure and cutting power lines.
Footage shot on Sunday shows the disaster raging in Criccieth, Gwynedd county, and damages caused by the storm.
A severe flood warning with danger to life was issued in the area around river Elwy, north Wales.
