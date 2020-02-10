UK: Severe flooding as Storm Ciara batters Wales

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Large coastal areas have been evacuated due to severe flooding after Storm Ciara hit Wales, damaging infrastructure and cutting power lines.

Footage shot on Sunday shows the disaster raging in Criccieth, Gwynedd county, and damages caused by the storm.

A severe flood warning with danger to life was issued in the area around river Elwy, north Wales.

Video ID: 20200209-053

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200209-053

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly