UK: Shoppers form long queue outside supermarket amid coronavirus fears

Locals with trolleys formed a long queue outside a Costco supermarket in Bushey on Sunday, in a bid to stockpile food and other resources amid quarantine fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

Footage shows the line extending on to the parking lot.

Some reports indicate that a leaked government document states that the coronavirus crisis might last until next spring in the UK, leading to the hospitalisation of 7.9 million people.

According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) latest report, there are over 153,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with more than 5,700 who lost their lives. In the UK, more than 1,100 people are infected with the COVID-19.

