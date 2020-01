UK snubs US with green light for Huawei’s 5G technology

The British government will allow Huawei to play a limited role in developing a 5G mobile network – in a snub to the Trump administration, which has been lobbying for the Chinese tech giant to be blocked. Also in the show – France’s tourism industry worries about the impact of the coronavirus, and Renault’s board of directors confirms a successor to the embattled Carlos Ghosn.

