UK: Storm Ciara brings down Cambridgeshire club’s stand as football matches across Europe cancelled

Wisbech Town FC felt the full force of Storm Ciara on Saturday, as heavy rain and strong winds caused a stand to collapse at their Fenland Park ground.

Images show the eighth-tier team’s 1,100 capacity ground in tatters as storms sweep their way through northern Europe.

Club secretary Spencer Larham explained that wind gusts had caused ‘significant damages’ which had yet to be assessed.

Although Wisbech played yesterday in a 1-0 defeat to Carlton Town, many teams across Europe’s major leagues were forced to cancel their games.

In the UK, Manchester City were due to play West Ham United but the adverse conditions led the club to postpone the Premier League match.

A host of Women’s Super League and Championship fixtures have also been delayed until the storms subside.

In the Netherlands at least four Eredivise clashes were called off due to Storm Sabine, including FC Utretcht vs. Ajax and AZ Alkmaar vs. Feyenoord.

Germany has seen a top four Bundesliga fixture between Borussia Monchengladbach and Cologne cancelled, leaving leagues scrambling to reschedule.

