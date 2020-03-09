-
UK: Supermarket shelves empty out as essential supply limiting begins
Supermarket chain Tesco has begun limiting essential food and household item as coronavirus fears have prompted customers into panic buying, in footage from Monday in London.
Shelves of essential items, including pasta, cleaning products, and toilet roll, could be seen looking empty, as tags apologising for the low stocks saying, “to help everyone give access to essential items,” were on display.
One local resident said, “the shelves are empty. There’s no spaghetti for example, there’s no baby wipes. The toilet rolls are running out. I’m seeing people stock piling on bleach, cleaning stuff.”
Another said that he wasn’t worried because he trusted that “the supermarkets, like Tescos here, are quite on top of the stocking situation.” He offered his advice: So no need to stock up folks, plenty in the place.”
According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 109,500 people have been infected by the COVID-19 worldwide and over 3,800 people have died. There have currently been 321 cases confirmed in the UK, with four deaths.
