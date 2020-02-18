UK tabloids and social media under fire after death of TV presenter

Reality TV presenter Caroline Flack ended her own last Saturday leading to an outpouring of grief in the UK; many felt they personally knew Flack because of her presence on social media. Yet this proximity with the public was a double-edged sword with recent turmoil in her private life playing out in the tabloids and on social networks.Elsewhere, a Syrian father has found a heroic way of preventing his daughter from experiencing trauma amidst shelling.Finally, a cartoon that speaks volumes about how the private lives of French politicians have been changed by technology

