UK teenager in rape trial handed suspended jail term in Cyprus
A British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has been handed a four-month jail sentence, suspended for three years.
The 19-year-old on Tuesday hugged her family and her legal team and left court weeping, with her head in her hands, after she was sentenced for public mischief.
Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from Cyprus.
