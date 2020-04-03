-
UK: Temporary coronavirus morgue set up in London”s Manor Park
Construction works on a temporary morgue in London’s Manor Park entered the final phase, as filmed on Friday.
Footage shows workers applying the finishing touches on the mortuary set up to relieve funeral services. It is located a few kilometers away from the newly-inaugurated temporary coronavirus hospital in ExCeL London exhibition center.
The United Kingdom reported over 38,000 cases of the novel coronavirus with at least 3,600 in deaths.
