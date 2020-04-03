UK: Temporary mortuary under construction to meet expected surge in coronavirus deaths

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A temporary mortuary is being built on Manor Flats, in east London, to meet the expected surge in deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Footage filmed on Thursday shows the construction site.

The temporary mortuary is supposed to be set up by the end of the week. According to reports, the building is modular and its size will hence be adjusted to meet the necessary capacity.

In the UK, there are over 33,700 reported cases of coronavirus infections and the death toll passed 2,900 as of Wednesday.

