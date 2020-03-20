-
UK: “The Show Must Go On(line)” – Shakespeare actors adapt performances to coronavirus pandemic
A group of actors from around the world have bound together to find a digital solution to the COVID-19-enforced isolation which makes it impossible for many to work in more traditional fashion. The group ‘The Show Must Go On(line)’ will perform the complete plays of William Shakespeare in the order they were written and stream them live on YouTube.
Scotland-based actor Robert Myles explained the group’s vision from his Glasgow home on Wednesday and Thursday, where he was also seen rehearsing his lines with fellow actors via video-link.
“People are really craving a sense of connection, and so we thought, we could use these digital connections to bring together the theatrical community that has a love of Shakespeare and it turns out that we have done that around the world. We have had people from America get involved, we have had people from Iceland, from Germany,” said Myles.
Actors rehearse the readings before taking the play online, with the first live streamed play ‘The Two Gentleman of Verona’ having been showcased on Thursday.
“It has been wonderful, watching the actors in the little bits of rehearsal that we have been able to have, coming up with ideas, playing around with the format so they can surprise and delight audiences. […] we want to provide that same live, raw, slightly anarchic experience that you get with live theatre, in a digital format,” added Myles.
Myles was seen preparing for and rehearsing the plays at his Glasgow flat on Wednesday and Thursday.
