UK: “The virus does not discriminate” – Cabinet Min Gove after PM and Health Sec get coronavirus
Mandatory credit: ITN
UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove warned that “the virus doesn’t discriminate” after both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock tested positive for coronavirus, while speaking at a regular press conference on the outbreak in London on Friday.
“We are all at risk. And that is why it is so important that we practise social distancing measures,” emphasised Gove.
NHS Chief Executive Simon Stevens also announced that two new hospitals will be built expressly for coronavirus treatment with others planned for the future.
“As of today, across England, we have reconfigured hospital services, so that 33,000 hospital beds are available to continue to treat further coronavirus patients. It’s also why we are taking the extraordinary action to build new hospitals in very short order starting with the NHS Nightingale hospital in east London,” Stevens said.
The UK has seen a huge spike from the previous day in deaths stemming from the virus, after the death toll rose by 181 in 24 hours, to a total of 759, with 14,543 people having tested positive for the virus.
Video ID: 20200327-047
