UK: Thousands flock to Lunar New Year celebrations amid virus concerns
Thousands of visitors flocked to see the second day of Lunar New Year celebrations in London on Sunday. They were treated to a traditional Chinese performance in the Soho area.
Festivities were overshadowed by concerns over the spreading coronavirus that has killed 56 people in China. Volunteers were distributing face masks at the event.
“Some people are travelling here but they do not know they carry the virus. luckily there are no cases in the UK but we want to avoid them so we bring all the masks we can buy and we are giving them for free. No matter if they are Chinese people or if they are UK people or anyone from anywhere we want to help them”, said one of volunteer.
More than 2,100 cases of the virus have been confirmed around the world.
