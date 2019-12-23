UK: Three-time UCL winner Carlo Ancelotti unveiled as Everton manager

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Former Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti was officially presented at Everton’s Goodison Park in Liverpool on Monday as he takes over the reigns at the club following Marco Silva’s sacking earlier in the month.

“The biggest factor was the ambition of the club, the history that this club has, the tradition, the atmosphere of the supporters. Also, this club, we want to improve. We want to be a better team and we want to compete. And this was the reason I decided to come here,” Ancelotti said as he explained his reasons behind joining the club

The Italian, who has won the Champions League three times as a coach, was fired by Napoli in his home country after being dismissed following a poor start to the domestic campaign and has signed a four-and-a-half year deal with the Toffees.

Ancelotti is considered a coup for Everton, a club who have not challenged for the Premier League title or even European qualification in recent years, given his track record at some of the world’s biggest clubs including AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea to name but a few.

