UK: Tommy Robinson arrives at court for hearing in football banning order case

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Former English Defence League (EDL) leader Tommy Robinson arrived at the Luton Magistrates Court for a hearing on Friday, as he potentially faces a ban from all football games in the UK and abroad after allegedly punching a man outside a match in June.

According to reports, video footage of the alleged assault has been accepted as evidence in the case.

Footage shows Robinson arriving, and then later leaving court.

“I’m in court today over an allegation where a football supporter was aggressive and made threats towards me when I was with my wife. I’m a man, I’m not going to apologise for being a man. If I walk through this town with my wife and someone threatens violence against me, then they end up picking themselves up from the floor as well,” said the former EDL leader.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, allegedly punched another man outside the Nations League semi-final game between England and Netherlands in the Portuguese city of Guimaraes in June. Robinson says he acted in self-defence.

Video ID: 20200117-030

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200117-030

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly