-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
UK: Tommy Robinson goes to High Court over Syrian child bullying case
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Tommy Robinson appeared in High Court in London on Thursday over his comments about a Syrian refugee boy who was filmed being attacked at his school in Huddersfield.
The English Defence League founder who’s real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon posted a comment about the video on social media accusing the boy of having previous assaulted two girls.
A video showing Jamal Hijazi, then 16, being forced to the floor by a boy who said “I’ll drown you”
while pouring water from a bottle into his mouth at Almondbury School provoked outrage and public sympathy in 2018.
Robinson reportedly commented that Hijazi had attacked “English girls in his school”, that he “beat a girl black and blue” and “threatened to stab” another boy.
The preliminary hearing at High Court in London set a timetable for a six-day libel trial to begin at some point next year.
Video ID: 20200312-058
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200312-058
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly