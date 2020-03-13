UK: Tommy Robinson goes to High Court over Syrian child bullying case

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tommy Robinson appeared in High Court in London on Thursday over his comments about a Syrian refugee boy who was filmed being attacked at his school in Huddersfield.

The English Defence League founder who’s real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon posted a comment about the video on social media accusing the boy of having previous assaulted two girls.

A video showing Jamal Hijazi, then 16, being forced to the floor by a boy who said “I’ll drown you”

while pouring water from a bottle into his mouth at Almondbury School provoked outrage and public sympathy in 2018.

Robinson reportedly commented that Hijazi had attacked “English girls in his school”, that he “beat a girl black and blue” and “threatened to stab” another boy.

The preliminary hearing at High Court in London set a timetable for a six-day libel trial to begin at some point next year.

