UK universities strike: More than a million students miss class

More than a million students are missing class in the UK as university lecturers go on strike.

Staff at dozens of the country’s top academic institutions are angry about their pay, working conditions and rising pension costs.

Britain’s universities have some of the highest tuition fees in the world.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports from London.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #UK