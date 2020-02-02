UK: “We’re left with nothing” – Palestinians protest Trump deal in London

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of people, including many Palestinians, gathered in front of the US Embassy in London on Saturday to protest against US President Donald Trump’s proposed ‘Deal of the Century.’

Footage shows demonstrators chanting slogans and waving Palestinian flags.

“If you look at the maps, how they changed over the years, we’re left with nothing, really,” said Palestinian protester Imran. “When you tell your children that’s where you used to be and there’s no place for them to go just to visit and say ‘oh, this is where my ancestors come from’ that is really unacceptable.”

“We do not accept the so-called deal of the century that literally strips us of all our basic human rights of the right of return, of Jerusalem, of the more than 16,000 prisoners in Israel,” said protester Mashar. “We cannot repeat another Balfour Declaration.”

On Tuesday, Trump unveiled his much hyped ‘Deal of the Century’, a set of proposals to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Washington DC.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the plan with “a thousand no’s,” as being one-sided in favour of Israel.

Video ID: 20200201-047

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200201-047

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly