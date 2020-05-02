UK zoos’ future threatened by COVID-19 lockdown

While many businesses have had to shut down, zoos have had to keep some staff to take care of the animals. And with no income from visitors, this case hit them hard.

The government of the United Kingdom is working on a fund to support its 141 zoos and aquariums which have suffered a financial setback as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

But as Al Jazeera’s Charlie Angela reports, some say it will not be enough to cover their losses.

