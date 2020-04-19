Ukraine: Aerial footage shows Chernobyl exclusion zone unaffected by forest fires

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Chernobyl exclusion zone was not affected by wildfires in Ukraine, as seen in aerial footage published on Saturday by the Ukrainian State Emergency Situations Service (SES).

The SES also announced no threat to the radiation shelter has been detected, as radiation levels in Kiev and Chernobyl are within normal limits.

The helicopter footage captures Chernobyl’s nuclear power plant and the surrounding forest with no signs of fire.

In the last ten days, forest fires were breaking out around the exclusion zone, after spreading out in Kiev region and Zhytomyr region.

Video ID: 20200418-038

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200418-038

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly