-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Ukraine: Aerial footage shows Chernobyl exclusion zone unaffected by forest fires
The Chernobyl exclusion zone was not affected by wildfires in Ukraine, as seen in aerial footage published on Saturday by the Ukrainian State Emergency Situations Service (SES).
The SES also announced no threat to the radiation shelter has been detected, as radiation levels in Kiev and Chernobyl are within normal limits.
The helicopter footage captures Chernobyl’s nuclear power plant and the surrounding forest with no signs of fire.
In the last ten days, forest fires were breaking out around the exclusion zone, after spreading out in Kiev region and Zhytomyr region.
