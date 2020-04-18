Ukraine: Air pollution from forest fires also fuels isolation

People in Kyiv have been warned to stay indoors, for another reason other than social isolation.

Air pollution has increased in Ukraine’s capital after new forest fires that started on Thursday have created thick smog.

Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat has more.

