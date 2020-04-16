Ukraine: Forest fire near Chernobyl under control – State Emergency Service

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A forest fire burning near the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant has been put out, but some smouldering sites remain, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

Footage shows smoke continuing to rise from the forest near the plant, with helicopters and firefighters still trying to douse the smoldering remains. Some 410 firefighters and 80 vehicles, including three jets and three helicopters, have taken part in quelling the blaze.

Ukrainian President Volodimyr Zelensky’s office released a statement announcing that emergency services will need a few more days to fully extinguish the fire. “National police have already detained the people who caused the fire, and they will bear strict responsibility for all their actions,” the statement confirmed.

There were fears the fire could reach the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, however, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has stated that “there was no threat to nuclear infrastructure.”

